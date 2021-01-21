Geschlossen hat die FACC-Aktie heute bei 9.65 Euro, das war schon ein Plus von 4.89%, nachbörslich steht man jetzt bei L&S 20 (!) Prozent höher bei 11,50 auf 11,70 ... mehr dazu morgen im gabb. Das wird auch das Viertelfinale beim Aktienturnier presented by IRW-Press (http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament ) noch einmal umwirbeln ... (Der Input von Christian Drastil für den http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb vom 21.01.)Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
