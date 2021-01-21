

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.86 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $6.91 billion, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.25 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $19.98 billion from $20.21 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.25 Bln. vs. $6.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $19.98 Bln vs. $20.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $17.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de