Technavio has been monitoring the licensed sports merchandise market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.29 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the licensed sports merchandise market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Apparel and footwear is the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increased awareness of fitness activities is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%.

Who are the top players in the market?

adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the design and material innovations leading to product premiumization. However, increasing competition from the unorganized sector will challenge growth.

How big is the APAC market?

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Kynetic, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the design and material innovations leading to product premiumization offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as increasing competition from the unorganized sector are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this licensed sports merchandise market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The licensed sports merchandise market is segmented as below:

Product Apparel Footwear Accessories Gifts Toys Games Others

End-User Men Women Children

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The licensed sports merchandise market report covers the following areas:

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased awareness of fitness activities as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors

