

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector slipped into contraction in December, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.7.



That's down from November's reading that was right on the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new orders moved to expansion for the first time in two years but were offset by falling output and employment levels.



The services PMI had a score of 45.7 last month, down from 47.7 in November.



The composite index came in at 46.7, down from 48.5 in November.



