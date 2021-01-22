

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) reported preliminary adjusted EBITDA of around 700 million euros and revenues of about 4.04 billion euros for the full-year of 2020. The Group has exceeded its full-year financial outlook as well as market expectations.



The company had targeted adjusted EBITDA to be between 600 million euros and 650 million euros as well as revenues of 3.85 billion euros - 3.95 billion euros in full-year 2020 after the Group's business had been heavily influenced particularly in the second quarter by the COVID-19 related restrictions.



