The addictions therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 6.30 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Addictions Therapeutics Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the addictions therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products.

The addictions therapeutics market analysis includes the type and geography landscape. This study identifies the emergence of free state-run addiction treatment programs and facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the addictions therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The addictions therapeutics market covers the following areas:

Addictions Therapeutics Market Sizing

Addictions Therapeutics Market Forecast

Addictions Therapeutics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alkermes Plc

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Indivior Plc

Mallinckrodt Plc

Orexo AB

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Alcohol addiction therapeutics Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tobacco addiction therapeutics Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Drug addiction therapeutics Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

