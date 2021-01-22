The addictions therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 6.30 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the addictions therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products.
The addictions therapeutics market analysis includes the type and geography landscape. This study identifies the emergence of free state-run addiction treatment programs and facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the addictions therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The addictions therapeutics market covers the following areas:
Addictions Therapeutics Market Sizing
Addictions Therapeutics Market Forecast
Addictions Therapeutics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alkermes Plc
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Indivior Plc
- Mallinckrodt Plc
- Orexo AB
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
