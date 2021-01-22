Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Cabot Corp. and East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. will emerge as major precipitated silica market participants during 2021-2025

The precipitated silica market is expected to grow by USD 850.00 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the precipitated silica market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Precipitated Silica Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The precipitated silica market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Precipitated Silica Market Participants:

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd.

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers precipitated silica gel, which is used in various end-user industries.

Cabot Corp.

Cabot Corp. operates the business through various segments such as Reinforcement materials, Performance chemicals, and Purification solutions. The company offers precipitated silica gel, which is used in various end-user industries.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Transportation, Motive Power, Reserve Power, and Wire, Cable Battery Accessories. The company offers precipitated silica gel, which is used in various end-user industries.

Precipitated Silica Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The precipitated silica market is segmented as below:

Application Rubber Food, feed, Agrochemicals Cosmetics Oral Care Coatings, paints, Inks Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Type Rubber Grade Non-rubber Grade



The precipitated silica market is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as food and feed products driving the precipitated silica market are expected to trigger the precipitated silica market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

