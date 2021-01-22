The dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in China is poised to grow by USD 145.08 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market in China 2021-2025
The report on the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in China provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in dental care.
The dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in China analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the advanced ergonomic and improved compliance of dental equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in China growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in China covers the following areas:
Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market In China Sizing
Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market In China Forecast
Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market In China Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3Shape AS
- Carestream Dental LLC
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
- J. Morita Corp.
- Midmark Corp.
- Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Planmeca Group
- Sinol Dental Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
