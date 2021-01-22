Technavio has been monitoring the multicooker market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.32 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121006010/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multicooker Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Technavio)

Click Get a Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the multicooker market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by distribution channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

Offline is the leading segment in the market.

Offline is the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

The product convenience and multiple functions enabling a better cooking experience are the major trends in the market.

The product convenience and multiple functions enabling a better cooking experience are the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 17%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 17%. Who are the top players in the market?

Corelle Brands LLC, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., REDMOND Industrial group, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Whirlpool Corp. are the top players in the market.

Corelle Brands LLC, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., REDMOND Industrial group, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Whirlpool Corp. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization. However, the high existing penetration of traditional cookers in developing countries will challenge growth.

The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization. However, the high existing penetration of traditional cookers in developing countries will challenge growth. How big is the North American market?

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market The commercial beverage blender market is segmented by end-user (JCB, restaurants, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), control type (electronic controls and paddle or toggle controls), container material (plastic containers, stainless-steel containers, and glass containers), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial Toaster Market The commercial toaster market is segmented by product (commercial conveyor toaster and commercial pop-up toaster), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corelle Brands LLC, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., REDMOND Industrial group, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as the high existing penetration of traditional cookers in developing countries are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this multicooker market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Multicooker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The multicooker market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Type 5-6 Quarts Less Than 5 Quarts Greater Than 6 Quarts

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46508

Multicooker Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The multicooker market report covers the following areas:

Multicooker Market Size

Multicooker Market Trends

Multicooker Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Product convenience and multiple functions enabling a better cooking experience as one of the prime reasons driving the multicooker market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Multicooker Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist multicooker market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the multicooker market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the multicooker market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multicooker market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Bowl capacity

Market segments

Comparison by Bowl capacity

5-6 quarts Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Less than 5 quarts Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Greater than 6 quarts Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Bowl capacity

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Corelle Brands LLC

Glen Dimplex Group

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

REDMOND Industrial group

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121006010/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/