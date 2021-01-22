DJ SWEF: December NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: December NAV 22-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 December 2020 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 December 2020, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 104.18p(3) (30 November 2020: 103.06p). Loans advanced GBP442.7m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP0.9m Cash and cash equivalents GBP2.9m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(19.6m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(0.2m) Net assets GBP426.7m(3)

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2020 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 December 2020 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP183.9 GBP183.9 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR284.4 GBP257.0 GBP440.9m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP34.9 GBP34.9 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR15.8 GBP14.3 GBP49.2m

(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

(3) The published NAV is based on current information, estimates and judgements.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Vania Santos T: +44 1481 735878 E: vania.santos@apexfs.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 92009 EQS News ID: 1162451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)