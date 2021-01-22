DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 22-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 January 2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 1.625 pence per Share, payable on 05 March 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 05 February 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 04 February 2021. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Vania Santos T: +44 1481 735878 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock E xchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return w hile limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance .com. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 92008 EQS News ID: 1162447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)