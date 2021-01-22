DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Results to 30 September 2020 and Notice of AGM

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Results to 30 September 2020 and Notice of AGM 22-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 January 2021 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") Final Audited Results for the Financial Year ended 30 September 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting I have pleasure in presenting your company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020. Your directors continue to follow the same investment strategy, namely to invest in small to medium sized undervalued or fast growing companies, with the investment objective of achieving long term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Index. We had cash of GBP382,396 at the year-end (2019: GBP124,840). The pre-tax profit was GBP507,686 (2019: pre-tax profit of GBP109,755). This is a record result for the Company. Despite the uncertain economic environment the Company is in a strong position thanks to its strong cash position and we look forward to being able to take opportunistic investments in small to medium sized undervalued companies as they arise. The Company was not impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Post the year end, the Company has continued to perform well, notably in October 2020, it exercised warrants, and sold 7,000,000 Remote Monitored Systems plc ("RMS") shares, that had a fair value of GBP14,000 at the year end date, for a net profit of approximately GBP112,000. The Company noted that on 19 October 2020, RMS announced the publication of a circular relating to the acquisition of a 100% interest in Pharm2Farm Limited ("P2F"), a business utilising a patented process for producing and functionalising nanoparticles for various applications including human, animal and crop health. Between 19 October 2020 and 3 November 2020, the price of RMS shares rose from approximately 0.7 pence per share to approximately 4.45 pence per share. The Company continues to build up positions in AIM, LSE and Aquis Exchange traded companies. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is set out at the back of the annual report and accounts. Shareholders will note that the Directors have included a new resolution 8 to approve a one-off bonus of GBP50,000 to be shared between the Directors and the Company Secretary. This is in recognition of the record results achieved this year and some reward for having kept the cost base to a minimum in previous years. We would be grateful for shareholders support of this resolution. G R Miller Managing Director 21 January 2021 Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 September 2020 2020 2019 Notes GBP GBP 3 1,689,884 863,287 Turnover Cost of sales (1,115,439) (704,155) Gross profit 574,445 159,132 Administrative expenses (66,759) (49,377) Profit before taxation 4 507,686 109,755 Taxation 7 (96,460) (18,398) Profit for the financial year 411,226 91,357 Total comprehensive income for the year 411,226 91,357 Basic profit per share (pence) 8 0.84p 0.19p Diluted profit per share (pence) 8 0.83p 0.19p

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations. Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2020

2020 2019 Notes GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 10 1,089,389 793,263 Debtors 4,080 4,080 Cash at bank and in hand 382,396 124,840 1,475,865 922,183 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 11 (180,160) (37,704) Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities 1,295,705 884,479 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 12 490,000 490,000 Share premium account 71,122 71,122 Profit and loss account 640,513 229,287 Other reserve 13 94,070 94,070 Shareholders' funds - equity interests 1,295,705 884,479

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 21 January 2021.

Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 September 2020

Share Share Profit and loss Other capital premium reserve reserve Total Notes GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 October 2018 490,000 71,122 137,930 94,070 793,122 Year ended 30 September 2019: Profit for the year - - 91,357 - 91,357 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 91,357 - 91,357 Credit to equity for equity settled share based payments - - - - - Balance at 30 September 2019 490,000 71,122 229,287 94,070 884,479 Year ended 30 September 2020: Profit for the year - - 411,226 - 411,226 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 411,226 - 411,226 Credit to equity for equity settled share based payments 13 - - - - - Balance at 30 September 2020 490,000 71,122 640,513 94,070 1,295,705

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 September 2020

2020 2019 Notes GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operations 14 (2,364) (61,248) Taxation paid (18,398) Net cash outflow from operating activities (20,762) (61,248) Investing activities Proceeds from disposal of investments 1,689,883 860,371 Purchase of investments (1,411,565) (844,534) Dividends received - 2,916 Net cash generated from investing activities 278,318 18,753 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 257,556 (42,495) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 124,840 167,335 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 382,396 124,840 Relating to: Cash at bank and in hand 382,396 124,840

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The notice convening the AGM is set out below. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic and the associated UK Government's restrictions on public gatherings and non-essential travel, which are in place at the time of issuing the Notice, the Company is adopting the following AGM arrangements in order to ensure that the health and wellbeing of our shareholders, Directors and other key stakeholders is protected: - The AGM will only address the formal matters contained in the Notice of Meeting. - Attendance by additional shareholders is not considered as 'essential for work purposes' and so would not be

permitted under the current restrictions. Shareholders may not attend in person and will be refused entry to the

AGM given the current restrictions. - All shareholders are urged to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with voting instructions. Please

refer to the Notes to the Notice of Meeting for more information regarding proxy voting. It is emphasised that any

forms of proxy being returned via a postal service should be submitted as soon as possible to allow for any delays

to or suspensions of postal services in the United Kingdom as a result of measures being implemented by the UK

Government. Please note that as shareholders will not be able to attend this year's AGM the Company is proposing to

allow shareholders the opportunity to raise any issues or concerns arising from the business proposed to be

conducted at the meeting. Appropriate questions on the business of the meeting should be emailed to

info@gledhowinvestments.com before 5pm on 9 March 2021. The Company must answer any such question relating to the

business being dealt with at the meeting but no such answer need be given if (a) to do so would interfere unduly

