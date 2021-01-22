DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 21/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.3074 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5701865 CODE: IMWRD =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 92019 EQS News ID: 1162491 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

