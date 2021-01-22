DJ AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 21/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 540.8717 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040 CODE: SMRU =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 92026 EQS News ID: 1162498 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2021 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)