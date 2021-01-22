DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP DEALING DATE: 21/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 605.149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90421 CODE: FTSE =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 92022 EQS News ID: 1162494 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

