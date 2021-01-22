The "Parcels Market in Germany: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report sets out the market structure, size in value and volume terms, growth, key trends, competitive landscape and forecasts for the parcels market in Germany.
The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2014-2024. It segments the market between B2B, B2C and C2X. Market information is quoted in value and volume terms.
The definition of the parcels market for this report includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to- consumer and consumer consigned parcels. Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40kg. All service levels are included (time definite and deferred). Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day courier and contract logistics are excluded.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Market Characteristics and Trends
- Market Size and Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Parcels Market Forecast
- Appendix: List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- Deutsche Post
- DHL
- Hermes
- UPS
- DPD
- GLS
- FedEx
- TNT
- Amazon Logistics
- Trans-o-Flex
- GO!
