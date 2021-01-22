Anzeige
Freitag, 22.01.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit Newsbombe! Bereit für klinische Studien - Kursexplosion?
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 4th Quarter 2020 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting 4th quarter 2020 financial results.

Time: Friday 5 February at 08:00 AM CET
Place: Webinar

Please register by 4 February on the link below:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/42445A4B79474450427340

The presentation will be held in Norwegian by group CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

We will also host a Global Investor Webinar in English on the same day at 3:15 PM CET. Please register by 4 February on the following link:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/42445A4B794041504B7040

Questions to the management in relation to both presentations can be sent to ir@smn.no.

The results will be published on 5 February at 7:00 AM CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)


