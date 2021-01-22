Treatt has once again delivered an exceptional performance in the first four months of FY21, with strong momentum across multiple categories contributing to growth. Operating margins have benefited from the improved product mix as Treatt continues to move up the value chain and partners with its customers to develop new products. Despite only being four months into the new financial year, the board is cautiously optimistic about continued growth and exceeding current market expectations. We raise our sales forecasts by 7-10% over the next three years and our operating profit and earnings forecasts by 20-32%. Our fair value also moves up to 870p.

