Lamar, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2021) - GSRX Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: GSRX) ("GSRX" or, the "Company"), announces its Board of Directors has approved a rebranding of the GSRX corporate identity, the opening of a new business vertical in the restaurant industry focusing on the growing opportunities in underserved markets and the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Pennsylvania.



"The rebranding of the GSRX corporate identity is part of the Company's ongoing strategy to evolve its business and create a foundation for new opportunities," said GSRX Interim CEO, Troy Nihart. "The Company will be entering the restaurant industry in underserved rural markets with a beginning focus on delivery, drive-up, and curbside provisions. There is a huge demand for these services due to the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic in rural markets," continued Nihart.

GSRX will also be rebranding its nutritional supplement business and expanding its offerings to include mushroom derivatives during the first quarter of 2021.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: GSRX), is focused on creating and acquiring authoritative brands in the nutritional supplement and restaurant industry. We deploy cutting edge marketing strategies to drive revenue growth through exceptional customer experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

