Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB) As at close of business on 21-January-2021 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 163.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 163.16p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 ---