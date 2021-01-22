

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $588 million or $0.61 per share from $366 million or $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter rose 13.9 percent to $1.69 billion from $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, reflecting growth in both net interest income and non-interest income. Adjusted total revenue also rose 11.7 percent to $1.66 billion from $1.48 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Financial expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



