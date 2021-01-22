

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales declined more than expected in December, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 5.7 percent growth in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent decline.



Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear decreased 10.9 percent yearly in December. Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts declined 10.3 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.



Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores fell 2.2 percent and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment and others fell by 0.9 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales accelerated 19.8 percent in December.



In the January to December period, retail sales decreased 3.1 percent from a year ago.



At current prices, retail sales declined 0.8 percent annually in December.



