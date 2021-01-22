

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices declined December, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.9 percent decrease in November.



Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 6.7 percent annually in December and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 1.0 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing rose 1.0 percent and those of water supply grew 1.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 0.2 percent in December.



Domestic market prices rose 0.1 percent monthly in December and foreign market prices increased by 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de