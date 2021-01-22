GAN Stock: Gambling Technology Stock's Future Is CompellingThe COVID-19 pandemic has provided strong tailwinds for the at-home market, whether it involves software, hardware, or anything else catering to people at home.But now as the economy reopens, there's concern that businesses that have benefited from the shift to the at-home lifestyle will see demand for their products and services decline.A segment of the market that I believe.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...