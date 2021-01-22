London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2021) - Link Reservations Inc. (OTC PINK: LRSV) (the "Company"), a provider of cannabidiol (CBD) products specifically tailored for pets, announces it has purchased DailyLifeCBD - a website selling CBD products for people. As part of this, the Company has acquired both the DailyLifeCBD website and its existing product line.

The purchase means Link Reservations will now expand its operations with a website selling products for the human market, which will be a sister site to LinkResPet, its dedicated pet care brand.

"This is an exciting opportunity for LRSV as we move to expand into the highly popular and lucrative CBD wellness sector, positioning ourselves for a potentially substantial revenue growth", commented Rene Lauritsen, CEO at LinkResPet. "By having an exclusive home for our CBD wellness products, we will be able to initially grow our target audience organically by offering our existing pet owner customers products for both their pets and now themselves, through a whole new range tailored for personal use. At the same time, the possibility to grow our market presence and customer base beyond that is very significant, as people don't need to have a pet to be interested in our CBD products", he explained.

According to a Nielsen study, approximately 74% of consumers who purchase CBD products own pets, and 24% of pet owners use hemp or CBD for themselves, their pet or both. In fact, about 26% of dog owners are using CBD products, of which half are already administering it to their dogs. The global cannabidiol market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2019 to 2025, https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-cbd-market .

The Company plans to initiate activities through DailyLifeCBD with a range of non-edible and edible lifestyle products and expand on the range as the site and demand grows.

For more information about DailyLifeCBD please visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/

For more information about LinkResPet, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow them on Twitter on @res_pet

About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, the Company is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, Link Reservations Inc products can be found under its brand LinkResPets (www.linkrespet.com).

