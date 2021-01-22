Tree Line Capital Partners Expands Private Credit Platform in 2020 Adding an SBIC Fund, Issuing $430M in New Loan Commitments and Establishing an Office in Austin, Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC (Tree Line) is pleased to announce the expansion of its lower middle-market direct lending platform adding a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), an Austin, TX office and three new team members.

2020 presented significant volatility and market challenges to nearly all asset classes yet Tree Line was able to achieve significant growth through a continued focus on building a cycle-durable senior secured loan portfolio. In 2020, Tree Line issued loan commitments of $430 million, with nearly $325 million coming in the second half of the year, delivering flexible and reliable financing solutions to lower middle-market sponsors and borrowers.

In September 2020, Tree Line received a license from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to establish an SBIC which became the sixth direct lending fund on its platform. The SBIC invests alongside Tree Line's other direct lending funds subject to eligibility and capital availability.

"2020 was a defining year for Tree Line," said Managing Partners Tom Quimby and Jon Schroeder. "The market challenges of 2020 provided an opportunity to highlight the durability of our senior secured and data-driven strategy. We took a differentiated approach late in the cycle and aimed to deliver our investors yield in disciplined structures. Our results in 2020 are a testament to the work our team has put in and the infrastructure we have built to perform in all phases of a cycle. Adding the SBIC fund is a great accomplishment and this will only further our ability to reach lower middle-market businesses seeking flexible financing solutions in a time when reliability from a lending partner matters most. As we enter 2021, Tree Line is healthy, liquid and in a strong position to achieve continued growth."

In May 2020, Tree Line established its presence in Austin, TX with the hire of Tina Badciong as Chief Financial Officer. Tina was formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Meritage Capital based in Austin, TX. Under Tina's leadership, Tree Line hired Grant Heatley, Senior Vice President of Loan Servicing, and Rick Green, Accounting Manager, and anticipates adding investment professionals to Austin in 2021. Austin is the fourth Tree Line location in the U.S. and expands its national footprint with existing offices in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles.

"I was thrilled to join such a dynamic and growing organization," said Chief Financial Officer, Tina Badciong. "Austin presents an opportunity for Tree Line to expand its growing footprint in the U.S. and we are excited about the team we are building here."

About Tree Line Capital Partners

Tree Line Capital Partners is a private credit asset management firm focused on direct lending to the lower middle-market. The firm provides first lien term loans, unitranche term loans and equity co-investments to lower middle-market borrowers with between $3 to $30 million of EBITDA in North America in transaction sizes up to $150 million. Tree Line currently manages $1.5 billion in investable capital, and has invested $1.9 billion across over 130 transactions for acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings, expansion projects and other growth capital needs. Tree Line's team has extensive direct lending experience spanning multiple economic cycles and has generated significant repeat investment opportunities from the private equity community through reliable execution coupled with a direct relationship approach. Tree Line has served as Administrative Agent and/or Lead Lender in 94% of the transactions completed to date. Visit www.treelinecp.com for additional detail.

