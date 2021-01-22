DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Confirmation of Redesignation to Ordinary Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Confirmation of Redesignation to Ordinary Shares 22-Jan-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc ("the Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 REDESIGNATION OF SHARE CAPITAL FROM 'INCOME SHARES' TO 'ORDINARY SHARES' 22 January 2021 At the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') in 2019 shareholders passed a special resolution adopting revised Articles of Association which reflected a redesignation of the Company's issued share capital from 'Income Shares' to 'Ordinary Shares'. No changes to the rights attaching to the share capital were effected by the resolution. The resolution was passed by shareholders on a show of hands, and the results of the AGM vote were confirmed to the market in an RNS announcement on 2 April 2019. The Board of Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc is now pleased to confirm that the redesignation of the Company's share capital from 'Income Shares' to 'Ordinary Shares' will be reflected in the listing of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange (ISIN: GB0007392078, SEDOL: 0739207) from 25 January 2021. Enquiries: Maitland Administration Services Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 92110 EQS News ID: 1162667 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

