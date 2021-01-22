Longi, Trina and Risen secured solar module supply deals in a tender held by the China National Nuclear Corp. Furthermore, Xinte, Flat Glass and Chint won contracts to supply polysilicon, glass and wafers, respectively.China-based power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group announced on Thursday that one of its subsidiaries secured a three-year supply agreement with Baotou Hongyuan, a unit of PV production equipment provider Wuxi Shangji Automation. Under the terms of the agreement, Baotou Hongyuan will buy approximately 882 million mono-crystalline wafers from Chint for ...

