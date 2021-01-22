VIP-Media: Steven Cuoco: The Trend-Breaking Media Mogul Who's Giving A Voice To All

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / In today's globalized, media-hungry world, it's easy for a voice to get lost in the madness of the communications arena. But one public relations expert has dedicated his life to helping people find their voices among the social pressures of daily life. Public relations and media mogul, Steven Cuoco, has worked to use his influence to remind people their voices matter and encourage people to break life's trend of conformity. Cuoco helps his clients and businesses find their individual voices and helps them usher in a greater legacy they would be proud of.

Photo taken by Thomas Kirk

Cuoco is also bringing something new to the communications table: transparency. "I think what makes me different is I remain true to who I am unapologetically and believe living life through complete transparency gives me the greatest peace of mind and I find it to be the most rewarding when operating a business and most importantly while building fruitful relationships", says Cuoco.

He has an impressive resume under his belt, being the founder and CEO of the innovative consulting and public relations firm United Angels Dream, the creator of the lifestyle magazine on all things entertainment EMAGE Magazine International, the owner and producer behind the successful satellite radio station Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, and the founder of the syndicated media outlet Model Me VIP. He is also the writer of the international bestseller "Guided Transformation: Poems, Quotes, and Inspiration."

Cuoco also has extensive executive, business, and creative experience to help with his clients. He incorporates his knowledge as a management consultant and strategist as well as a certified emotional intelligence specialist to help people step forward with openness, honesty, and transparency to tell their story and stay true to their narrative. As the CEO and creator behind so many ventures, Cuoco can clearly identify the path to success. For him, it is all about the client. "Success means to me to go against the grain and to give my clients a more wholesome experience and to actually magnify their voices, and their presence, to help them reach their objectives in life" says Cuoco.

Growing up in the suburbs of New Jersey, Cuoco originally wished to become a prosecutor for the state of New Jersey. He was inspired to enter the entertainment, communications, and public relations industry by wanting to make a difference in the world. He wanted to help inform people and businesses of resources to become successful so that they could feel empowered and fulfilled. "I am hired to review, evaluate, and implement all resources to partners and businesses in the form of trust, influence, leverage, control, territory, intelligence and power - to understand and how to acquire it by achieving specific objectives in an objective manner. To simply put it, I give objective assessments in all matters that relate to obtaining reliability and suitable business acquisition, understanding its function, its relationship with allies, and how to strongly advance years forward", says Cuoco.

The media tycoon does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. As a lover of boxing, Cuoco recently became the international correspondent for Warren Boxing Management in the UK. He plans to use his successful satellite radio station, Power 98.5 and radio show, "Live On Air with Steven Cuoco," to highlight boxing talent and upcoming projects and fights. Among his passion for helping people, Cuoco puts an emphasis on helping the younger generation find their voices, and footing in their career to reach their highest potential. He believes without change and without allowing younger people to be able to have more trust and authority over their lives, the world will not be able to have the resolve that is needed for great change.

He offers the future generations the same advice he gives his clients, "You've got to get yourself out there in the world. Be inspired to meet people and to learn. Be kind to yourself if things do not go the way you may have wanted them to and to remember that there is no such thing as failure. Everything has its own season and what is meant for you will stay or it will move on in a different direction. Take the knowledge you have and help to inspire and make someone else's life better. That is my passion. That is my goal is to help create a more streamline life so that people will have more fluidity and knowledge to better our world and each other." Cuoco states.

Find out more about Steven here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625460/Steven-Cuoco-The-Trend-Breaking-Media-Mogul-Whos-Giving-A-Voice-To-All