DJ Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Strong markets and merger support dividend hike

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Strong markets and merger support dividend hike 22-Jan-2021 / 16:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research: Strong markets and merger support dividend hike City of London has announced a trading statement covering its second-quarter FUM and first-half financial performance. These are excellent, even allowing for the boost that the Karpus transaction has given. The highlight for many investors will be the interim dividend increase to 11p (from 10p in 2020), with strong profit progress and an increased cash balance of GBP17.5m underpinning future dividend prospects. Estimated pre-tax and pre-amortisation profit for the half-year is estimated at GBP9.9m, a 60% increase over the 2020 figure. Exceptional transaction costs of GBP1.7m give an underlying figure of GBP11.6m. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strong-markets-and-merger-support-dividend-hike/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Brian Moretta London bm@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 20 3693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

