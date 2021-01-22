Exceltox Laboratories, LLC RECEIVES ACCREDITATION FROM COLLEGE OF AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTS

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Exceltox Laboratories, Irvine, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs.

Exceltox Laboratories is a CLIA-certified laboratory offering advanced clinical and toxicology testing services. Located in Irvine, California, currently they offer services that deal with pharmacogenomic testing, molecular profiling, and COVID-19 testing, with plans to expand their services in the future.

The facility's director, Laboratory Medical Director Todd A Glauser M.D., Ph.D., was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Exceltox is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government's own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.

