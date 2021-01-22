Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2021) - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") announced on January 19, 2021 that it was engaging in a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 10,000,000 units at a price of CDN $0.40 per unit, for gross proceeds of CDN $4,000,000.

As a result of strong investor interest, the Company is increasing the Private Placement to 12,500,000 units at a price of CDN $ 0.40 per unit for proceeds of up to CDN $5,000,000.

The other terms and conditions of the Private Placement remain the same. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, each whole share purchase warrant being exercisable for a period of two years at a price of CDN $0.60 per share. The warrants will also be subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the common shares of the company trade on the exchange at a price of CDN $1.00 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days. The private placement may include finders' fees of up to 8% cash.

To find out more about Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@blackmountaingoldusa.com.

BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP.

"Graham Harris"

CEO, Director

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72655