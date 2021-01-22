InterestSpring LLC: Maggie Berghoff, Founder and CEO of Celproceo, a Health Agency Focusing on Functional Medicine, is Featured in Forbes

In the Article, Berghoff Discussed How People Can Use the Power of Their Own Good Health to Succeed in Business and Life

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Maggie Berghoff, Founder and CEO of Celproceo, a health agency that focuses on functional medicine, is pleased to announce that she was recently featured in an article in Forbes.

The article, which was written by Forbes contributor Stephanie Burns, is titled "Tapping Into Health To Excel In Business." As Burns noted, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is currently a huge focus on both physical and mental health and wellness. This has left many people wondering how they can keep their productivity and energy levels high while keeping their stress levels as low as possible.

Through her work as a high-performance health strategist who has helped a number of influential women and men to manage their stress while doing well in their careers, Berghoff understands first hand what it takes to use the power of health to succeed in work and life.

As Berghoff told Burns, the first step is for people to simplify their lives as much as they can. From striving to eat as many whole foods as possible and paring down the daily to-do list to something more manageable, to skipping the multi-tasking in favor of focusing on one task at a time, Berghoff said this can all make a huge difference.

"Having multiple to-do's that are in progress actually can be really stressful and taxing on your mental energy and physical health," Berghoff said in the article. "By going all-in on one project at a time, you'll get more accomplished more quickly and have more energy reserves that you can use for creativity, productivity, and just life in general."

In addition to getting solid nights of sleep and practicing what she calls "intentional breathing" on a daily basis, Berghoff also told Burns people must take the time to exercise every day.

While she understands that busy people may feel they simply don't have time to exercise, Berghoff said just 30 to 60 minutes a day will make a huge difference in their workday and levels of success.

"Remember that without health, you're not going to excel in your career or fulfill what you were put on earth to do. You just won't," she said.

About Maggie Berghoff:

Maggie Berghoff is an American businesswoman, the founder and CEO of Celproceo, a health agency rooted in functional medicine and trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, and CEOs, and a mother of 3 young children. Maggie is also a sought-after business mentor for those wanting to start their own business. Her concierge and high-end services, mixed with her down-to-earth personality, have made a positive impression in many of the most elite circles. To learn more, please visit http://maggieberghoff.com.

