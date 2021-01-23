American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Is It Possible to Beat the Market with a Self-Directed IRA?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2021 / What does it mean to beat the market? For many investors, it's a simple formula of beating the returns of a popular index like the S&P 500. But in a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, the company explored the concept of beating the market and what it might mean when using a Self-Directed IRA.

The post noted that using a Self-Directed IRA typically means that investors are looking to expand beyond the market for returns. That means that investors may turn to real estate, for example, within a Self-Directed IRA. Holding real estate within a Self-Directed IRA provides retirement protections on a powerful asset class. For many investors, the ability to invest in real estate can provide opportunities for growth that may beat the performance of the stock market in a specific time frame.

But the post also points out that there is some subtlety to "beating the market" that many investors might miss. For example, while a real estate asset can appreciate quickly and beat the returns on the stock market, many investors typically refer to "beating the market" as being able to pick individual mutual funds that outperform popular stock indexes.

A Self-Directed IRA makes it possible to find high-quality returns within a retirement portfolio that are not dependent on the performance of the stock market. That may come through real estate assets, private companies, precious metals, and even tax liens. It provides an opportunity for knowledgeable, careful investors to grow retirement wealth without having to think about beating the market at its own game by picking the "right stocks."

"Any investor should look for ways to maximize retirement returns," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But ultimately, the strategy investors choose with a Self-Directed IRA is up to them. They may take advantage of experience in real estate, for example, to build a powerful real estate portfolio. In that way, there are no guarantees when it comes to investing. But there are strong opportunities that investors can open themselves up to when they choose a Self-Directed IRA."

