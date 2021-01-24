Middle East: SYSTRAN and EJADA entered into a strategic partnership

This agreement reflects SYSTRAN's commitment to expand its activities in this dynamic geographical area by partnering with a key local player.

PARIS, Jan. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTRAN, the leader in neural automated translation technology, announces that EJADA, one of the leading digital services companies in the Middle East, has chosen its AI-based Natural Language Processing solutions to address, in a first stage, Saudi Arabia and Egypt markets. This business and technology partnership, which is based on a close collaboration initiated between the two parties, aims to integrate and propose SYSTRAN's advanced neural machine translation solutions to the largest companies and governmental organizations in the GCC countries.

"This strategic partnership is in line with our overall logic of relying on key local players to develop market-specific solutions and establish a long-term relationship of trust with end users. Thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, machine translation has become an essential part of the digital economy. We want to share our technology and AI know-how with local experts to develop together disruptive solutions for ever-changing use cases," said Jean Senellart, CEO of the SYSTRAN Group.

EJADA, a key player in this part of the world with over 1,300 employees and experts meeting the expectations of local companies and organizations, has been seduced by the added value of SYSTRAN's solutions.

Today, EJADA is one of the leading IT solutions and services companies in the region, delivering 1000+ of complex projects around system integration, implementation, consulting and support services to over 200 Enterprises cutting across Banking and Financial Services, Telecommunication, Government, Health Care and Oil & Gas. EJADA is recognized as the leading IT services company in the Saudi market.

Mr. Mahmoud El Leissy, CEO of EJADA, commented: "This partnership strengthens our commitment to grow the advanced language processing capabilities in the KSA market, and more generally in both Egypt & the GCC market. We are excited to combine SYSTRAN's array of AI-based secure automated translation solutions with our deep industry domain knowledge to deliver best-in-class experience to our clients. We look forward to working with SYSTRAN in helping our clients to digitise their front office operations."

Building on its success in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific thanks to its Business Partner Program, which brings together over 50 partners worldwide, SYSTRAN will strengthen its presence in the Middle East with this new agreement.

About SYSTRAN

With more than 50 years of experience in translation technologies, SYSTRAN has pioneered the greatest innovations in the field, including the first web-based translation portals and the first neural translation engines combining artificial intelligence and neural networks for businesses and public organizations.

SYSTRAN provides business users with advanced and secure automated translation solutions in various areas such as: global collaboration, multilingual content production, customer support, electronic investigation, Big Data analysis, e-commerce, etc.

SYSTRAN offers a tailor-made solution with an open and scalable architecture that enables seamless integration into existing third-party applications and IT infrastructures.

For more information, visit https://www.systransoft.com

About EJADA

EJADA is the leading IT services provider in the MEA region, enabling enterprises and public-sector organizations to maintain and increase their competitive edge through innovative IT solutions. EJADA serves more than 200 government entities and private sector companies across key industries, through a highly experienced team of over 1,300 of locally based & culturally aware technical professionals who regularly exceed the expectations of our clients.

For more information, visit http://www.ejada.com

