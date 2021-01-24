Andritz: As part of its global initiative "Andritz Metasl - Stronger Together" to increase overall efficiency and better fullfil customers' needs, international technology Group Andritz informed about the changes in corporate structure. Andritz Asko Inc., Andritz Asko BV, Andritz Herr-Voss Stamco Inc. and Andritz Metals Inc. have been merged to Andritz Metals USA Inc., a new legal entity. The company has its headquarters in Callery, PA, and maintains the following locations: Ambridge PA, Canonsburg PA, Conway PA, Homestead PA, Novi MI, Rockhill SC, Chesterton IN, South Holland IL, and Amsterdam, Netherlands. Further, Andritz Sundwig GmbH has been renamed Andritz Metals Germany GmbH. In the next few months, Andritz Maerz GmbH and Andritz FBB GmbH will both be merged ...

