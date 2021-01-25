A single app integrating COVID-19 Plans for everywhere we gather; BioBytes is transforming how we care for ourselves, our family, and our community.

IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), a healthcare technology platform company and innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link GO! and BioBytes serving North America, the United Kingdom and China, all on an integrated, end-to-end technology platform, announces the latest expansion of BioBytes innovations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210124005064/en/

"Whether at a local restaurant, grocery store, place of worship, or sports arena, people need to know each venue's COVID Plan in order to feel safe when gathering in groups," said Michael Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics. "Hanging a sign on the door that says 'masks are required' isn't enough anymore. So, we decided to take the same technology our hospital customers use to manage their COVID Plan and make it work anywhere people gather," continued Sheehan.

The IntelliCentrics technology platform currently hosts over 11,000 locations of care, managing regulatory compliance for doctors, nurses, technicians and vendor representatives across North America, the United Kingdom and China. With the addition of BioBytes, IntelliCentrics has successfully integrated the supply side of healthcare with the consumer side of healthcare in a highly innovative manner. The result is better data delivered significantly faster, massively lowering costs, and increasing quality for each stakeholder across the entire continuum of care.

"For an interior design firm, success depends on frequent in-person collaboration to build a trusted relationship with each client so we can deliver unique and highly personal spaces. The BioBytes app makes this possible by demonstrating to our clients the exact steps our firm takes to safeguard their personal safety," said Traci Connell of Traci Connell Interiors. "And we have discovered BioBytes is appreciated by our suppliers just as much as our clients," continued Connell.

Sheehan is equally excited about how BioBytes helps families remain safe. "Using the BioBytes app to communicate the family COVID Plan to all individuals entering the home, such as delivery personnel or gathering for a sporting event, ensures the home remains the safest place of all."

"BioBytes is an exciting leap forward. By using the same app to create trusted interactions at home as well as at work, BioBytes is the best first step in our return to normal," said Sheehan.

About Traci Connell Interiors

Traci Connell Interiors is an award-winning interior design firm that offers architectural and luxury interior design services. Known nationally for combining modern clean lines and classic styles, Traci and her talented team make every project unique to each client, using a collaborative approach to deliver high-end, durable, dynamic designs. With a combination of experience, artistry and passion, the Traci Connell team collaborates closely with you to bring your vision to life. www.traciconnellinteriors.com

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC3URE Ethos. Built on three core principles transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC3URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world's largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. To receive further information about BioBytes, visit www.biobytes.net. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210124005064/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Xia

972- 316-6523

jxia@intellicentrics.com