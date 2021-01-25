

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Monday as investors bet on easy monetary policies and more fiscal stimulus.



Amid bitter political differences, lawmakers in Washington are getting to work on the $1.9-trillion stimulus proposal from the new president.



Investors expect some additional spending to materialize eventually that will help lift global economic growth.



Gold prices gained ground and the dollar dipped on hopes that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will provide reassurance after Wednesday's policy meeting that $120 billion of monthly bond purchases won't be tapered any time soon.



Asian markets are rising despite overvaluation concerns and doubts over the efficiency of the vaccines in curbing the coronavirus pandemic.



The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 100 million people around the world, with over 2.1 million fatalities.



Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 amid the country's deadliest week yet in the coronavirus pandemic.



Oil prices fell for a second straight session after China reported a climb in new Covid-19 cases, raising fresh concerns about global fuel demand.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors reacted to disappointing earnings from IBM and Intel, and Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski both expressed skepticism about the $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index up 0.1 percent to reach a record closing high.



European markets moved to the downside on Friday after the release of disappointing euro area economic data and amid renewed concerns about the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.6 percent. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.



