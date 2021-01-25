Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its financial agenda for 2021.

Events Date* Cash position and activity update for Q4 2020 February 4, 2021 2020 Annual Results February 25, 2021 Cash position and activity update for Q1 2021 May 6, 2021 Cash position and activity update for Q2 2021 August 5, 2021 2021 Half Year Results September 9, 2021 Cash position and activity update for Q3 2021 November 4, 2021

* indicative dates subject to change

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases as well as with a HDL targeted drug delivery platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210124005045/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98