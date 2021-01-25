Regulatory News:
ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its financial agenda for 2021.
Events
Date*
Cash position and activity update for Q4 2020
February 4, 2021
2020 Annual Results
February 25, 2021
Cash position and activity update for Q1 2021
May 6, 2021
Cash position and activity update for Q2 2021
August 5, 2021
2021 Half Year Results
September 9, 2021
Cash position and activity update for Q3 2021
November 4, 2021
* indicative dates subject to change
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases as well as with a HDL targeted drug delivery platform.
