One Media iP Group Plc - Director dealing and Issue of Equity

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media" or the "Company")

Director dealing and Issue of Equity

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, announces that on 21 January 2021 it received notification from Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to exercise 500,000 options over ordinary shares at an exercise price of 2.75p each pursuant to the share options granted on 7 March 2011.

Accordingly, application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 500,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur on or around 28 January 2021 at 8:00 a.m. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 222,446,249. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Following the above exercise and Admission, Michael Infante will be interested in 26,077,862 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 11.72 % of the Company's enlarged issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Michael Infante 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

One Media iP Group plc b) LEI

213800PAVPCE7JDBF341 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each Identification code GB000B1DRDZ07 b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options to acquire ordinary shares at an exercise price of 2.75p c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.75 pence 500,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction

22 January 2021 f) Place of the transaction

AIM, London Stock Exchange

-Ends-

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit www.omip.co.uk and http://www.harmonyip.com/

Caution regarding forward looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.