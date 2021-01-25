Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc am Samstagabend, schon laufende Kursrallye und nicht nur ein "Zock mit Tenbagger-Potenzial"...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.01.2021 | 08:04
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 22

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a first interim dividend of 0.92p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021.

The dividend will be paid on 9 March 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 12 February 2021. The ex dividend date is 11 February 2021.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.