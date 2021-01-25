CalibreScientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Expands European Presence and Chromatography Offering With AIT France Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of AIT France ("AIT"), a manufacturer and distributor of innovative consumables for analytical chemistry and chromatography. With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific bolsters its strength in the chromatography market and continues to broaden its life sciences presence in Europe.



Headquartered in Paris, France, AIT supplies public and private researchers and pharmaceutical laboratories. The company manufactures proprietary components and distributes a large range of consumables for chromatography and analytical chemistry, including exclusive distribution of products from numerous top brands.

With the acquisition of AIT, Calibre Scientific gains a strategic partner to continue its growth in life sciences. "Integrating AIT into Calibre Scientific will further strengthen our activities and service capability in France and also enable us to plug AIT's proprietary product portfolio into Calibre Scientific's vast direct and distribution channels worldwide," said Pascal Aznar, owner of AIT.

Ben Travis, CEO of Calibre Scientific, had this to say about the acquisition: "AIT has developed deep and valuable partnerships across Europe due, in large part, to their expertise and customer service. These values mirror those of Calibre Scientific, and we look forward to building on those partnerships, combining AIT's products with ours, and offering a more comprehensive solution for our customers."

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of 16 life science and diagnostic companies, that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends into over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow across a wide array of verticals and geographies, further expanding its product offering and global footprint to laboratories around the world.

