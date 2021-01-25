

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AUTO1 Group SE said it has set the price range for planned initial public offering at 32.00 euros to 38.00 euros per share. The offering consists of a public offering in Germany and private placements in certain jurisdictions outside Germany. It comprises 31,250,000 newly issued bearer shares from a capital increase against cash contributions and 15,625,000 existing bearer shares from pre-IPO shareholders. The company targets gross proceeds from the placement of new shares of approximately 1 billion euros. Trading of the company's shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is anticipated to begin on 04 February 2021 under the trading symbol AG1.



AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company to buy and sell used cars online. It operates in over 30 countries.



