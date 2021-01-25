DJ Re-opening of Shopping Centres

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Re-opening of Shopping Centres 25-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 25 January 2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Re-opening of Shopping Centres Further to the announcement dated 14 December 2020, Arricano is pleased to confirm that the temporary restriction by the local authorities relating to customer access to its retail shopping centres has now been lifted. As a result, all of Arricano's shopping centres fully re-opened for business today. Anna Chubotina, Chief Executive of Arricano, said, "We are very pleased to be able to re-open. We look forward to getting back to business as normal." Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 92115 EQS News ID: 1162688 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

