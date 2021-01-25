Anzeige
Montag, 25.01.2021

WKN: A1XBAF ISIN: VGG0697K1066 Ticker-Symbol: 9A3 
Frankfurt
25.01.21
08:09 Uhr
0,270 Euro
-0,010
-3,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2021 | 08:32
Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Addresses Market Rumours

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company," and including its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, today issues the following statement in response to media reports incorrectly stating that "Atlas Mara has received offers from local banks wishing to buy over Union Bank."

While it is the Company's practice to refrain from comment on market rumours or speculation, we believe it is important to note that Atlas Mara has not received any offers from any local Nigerian bank or other bank wishing to acquire the Company's stake in Union Bank of Nigeria ("UBN"). As previously announced to the market in 2019, the Board of the Company has been exploring a wide range of strategic options with the assistance of external advisers. That process is still underway and the Company's strategic objectives have not changed.

Contact Details:

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625671/ATLAS-Mara-Limited-Addresses-Market-Rumours

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
