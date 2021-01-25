Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Addresses Market Rumours

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company," and including its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, today issues the following statement in response to media reports incorrectly stating that "Atlas Mara has received offers from local banks wishing to buy over Union Bank."

While it is the Company's practice to refrain from comment on market rumours or speculation, we believe it is important to note that Atlas Mara has not received any offers from any local Nigerian bank or other bank wishing to acquire the Company's stake in Union Bank of Nigeria ("UBN"). As previously announced to the market in 2019, the Board of the Company has been exploring a wide range of strategic options with the assistance of external advisers. That process is still underway and the Company's strategic objectives have not changed.

