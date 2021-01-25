PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer RIG 28.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB000024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2021 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB003722A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.01.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2021 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2021 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2021 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB000021C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB000021C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2021 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
