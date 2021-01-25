

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L) reported profit after tax from continuing operations of 18.8 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2020, down 55% from previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 13.8 pence compared to 30.9 pence. Adjusted profit after tax from continuing operations was 18.4 million pounds, down 57%. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 13.5 pence compared to 32.3 pence.



Revenue for the year was down 9% on a reported and constant currency basis to 1.2 billion pounds. Net fees decreased by 9% on a reported and 8% on a constant currency basis to 308.6 million pounds.



The Board did not propose to pay the 2020 interim dividend. The final dividend has been proposed at 5.0 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STHREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de