American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses A Simple Tip for Gauging the Success of a Self-Directed IRA Administration Firm

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / When investors consider working with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, the process can seem complicated. Investors have a lot to gauge from the outside looking in. They might weigh a firm's experience. They might look at the fee structure. They might run comparisons between different administration firms. But American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, recently released a tip for looking at these administration firms in a different way.

According to the post, as many as 95% of people will look at reviews before making a purchase online. American IRA asks: why should retirement investors be any different? Choosing which Self-Directed IRA administration firm to use will be a far more important decision than a small purchase online, after all. And with that in mind, the post at the American IRA blog then breaks down what to look for in these online reviews.

Publishing some of its own reviews from satisfied clients, American IRA pointed out that potential investors should look for themes within these reviews. For example, if reviews continually point out that investors experienced professionalism from the staff of the administration firm in question, then it is reasonable to assume that this is a common theme with the services provided.

"We think the proof is in the pudding," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But we know that people can't experience what we do at American IRA until they sign up with us. And that means they have to use best-guess when they're on the outside looking in. We think that checking out the testimonials and reviews of a Self-Directed IRA administration firm can serve as a good preview of what's to come if the investor decides to move forward."

Although online reviews have their problems-questionable accuracy and accountability, in some cases-it is always good for investors to make sure that previous clients of a Self-Directed IRA administration had a good experience.

For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also contact the Self-Directed IRA administration firm by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621238/American-IRA-Discusses-A-Simple-Tip-for-Gauging-the-Success-of-a-Self-Directed-IRA-Administration-Firm