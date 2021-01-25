

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased slightly in January, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate fell to 75.4 percent in January from 75.6 percent in December.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 75.6 percent in January from 75.4 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 107.0 in January from 106.8 in December.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index decreased to 109.0 in January from 110.4 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

