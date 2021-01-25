Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Financial Statements Release 2020 on February 4, 2021

Suominen Corporation's press release on January 25, 2021 at 10:30. a.m. (EET)



Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2020 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Thursday, February 4, 2021 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).



Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET).

The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2020-q4/register . Recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 70949470#.

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082



